October 9, 1909 – 111 years ago
The committee, recently appointed at the citizens’ meeting to solicit subscriptions for stock in the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Association, visited Santa Rose. The committee found the business and professional men of the county seat deeply interested in Cloverdale’s annual citrus events, and were pleased to respond to the committee’s solicitation that they subscribe for stock. Eighty five shares of stock at $12.50 per share were taken by them.
Twenty Indian girls and boys left Ukiah last Sunday for Riverside, where they will attend a government school. They will be taught the ordinary English subjects and their training will be such as to enable them to be self-supporting when they leave the school.
October 8, 1959 – 61 years ago
Representatives of the State Division of Highways met with residents of the Geyserville area to further explain the proposed freeway routes through their area. The modified routes suggested by Cloverdale were also discussed. The highway engineers felt the modifications where more than a mile of five per cent grade and nearly a mile of six per cent rise would almost double the cost of construction. In addition, the suggested routes would defeat the very purpose of a freeway through this area, since the routes would swing so far to the west that those traveling from Highway 128 or anywhere into the Geyserville area would have to go too far to reach the freeway. Geyserville residents would like to have the highway go west of town. They feel the town will improve if heavy trucks were not going through the town.
October 10, 1984 – 36 years ago
The results are in!!! Following are the tallies from the people that responded to a survey in the Reveille.
- Over one thousand people signed a petition protesting a 65 percent increase in sewer and water rates. City management has now proposed a 7 ½ percent surcharge on utility bills. 7 people approved and 198 people disapproved.
- Asked if the city should freeze all salary increases and benefits until the budget is balanced, 203 people said yes and 9 said no.
- Asked if they approved of a city manager form of government, 39 said no and 168 said yes.
- Asked what part of the budget they would cut back on if needed, 191 people said administration, 125 staff and 42 services. Some people marked all three to be cut, and some marked the first two.
