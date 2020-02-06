The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
February 6, 1909 – 111 years ago
A movement has been launched to divide Mendocino and make two counties out of it. Residents of the coast section are said to be working on the proposition and it is planned to separate the fourth and fifth supervisorial districts from the rest of the county.
January 28, 1970 – 50 years ago
Vivian Weer, manager of the Chamber of Commerce announced this week that a letter has been received from the Board of Trade in Cloverdale Surrey, B. C. Canada, advising of their plans to attend the Citrus Fair. The agenda for the trip, at present appears, to be a dinner flight to San Francisco on the evening of Feb. 20, lodging for Friday evening in San Francisco traveling to Cloverdale by bus early Saturday, lodging Saturday night in Cloverdale, returning home by plane on Sunday evening. The chamber is busy making plans to greet and entertain the group during the stay in Cloverdale. Arrangements are being made for a special reviewing stand on the sidewalk at First and Cloverdale where they can view the parade. It is also hoped that some of the visitors will ride in the parade.
February 1, 1995 – 25 years ago
What is Economic Development? Most people haven’t the foggiest idea what economic development is all about, but feel pretty sure it has nothing to do with. Well, stick with us, the Economic Development Commission, for a couple of minutes and we will convince you otherwise. If you live in or near Cloverdale, or if you shop in Cloverdale, or if there are somethings about Cloverdale you would like to see changed, then the success of our Economic Development Program will have a very big impact on you. You need to be involved in the program because it is all about making your city a much better place in which to live, work and shop.
