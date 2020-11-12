November 13, 1909 – 110 years ago:
The California Fruit Canners’ Association has purchased from the Geyserville Prune Growers’ Association all their holding of prunes, consisting of about 150 tons.
Fifteen carloads of Sonoma County prunes are being shipped from Healdsburg to France.
By the recording of a mortgage from a San Francisco wine broker to the Moulton Hill Vineyard Company of Cloverdale, the former release control of the vineyard held for many years. It is the intention of the company to reconstruct its winery and make other improvement in its holdings. An experienced Windsor vineyardist has been placed in full charge of the property.
November 12, 1959 – 61 years ago
Theme of the 1960 Cloverdale Citrus Fair will be “Salute to the 49th & 50th States”, according to advance publicity received by the Reveille. The Citrus Fair pavilion is receiving a new coat of paint, and a general sprucing up in anticipation of next year’s event. One of the outstanding features of the 1960 fair, will again be, a big Square Dance Hoedown with two of the state’s outstanding callers.
Farm Census Starts Monday. A training session was held in the Citrus Fair building. Emphasis was placed on the importance of locating every farm and obtaining complete and accurate information.
November 14, 1984 – 36 years ago
The Planning Commission approved Keith Associates request for a minor subdivision application to convert an existing North Cloverdale Boulevard building into condominiums. The airspace condos, so called as only the buildings and not the land the building sits on can be owned by residents. The land is owned by two separate entities. Each owns one building and jointly they own the parking area.
The most important change is the arrival of a couple to help in the publication of the Reveille. Rick McCool, formerly of Fort Bragg, will be in charge of the printing phase of the newspaper, and also operation of the press department. Rick’s wife, Barbara, will be in charge of the Reveille’s advertising, the public relations, and the composing production for the newspaper. Other positive changes will occur at the Reveille in the future.
