June 5, 1909 – 111 years ago
Chief Deputy of the fish and game commission calls attention to important changes in the new hunting licenses law passed by recent legislature. The practical effect now is that you must have a hunting license to even carry a gun. This particular provision reads that “every person who hunts, pursues or kills any of the wild animals or birds, except predatory animals or birds” must first procure a license. This affects the class of nimrods who are want to hunt for rabbits, wild geese, pigeons or squirrels. The state attorney general has handed down an opinion that un-naturalized persons must pay $25 for a license.
June 4, 1959 – 61 years ago
Cloverdale High School will discontinue its vocational agricultural classes beginning at the next fall term. The board of trustees decided to drop the program because so few boys were interested in carrying out the projects for vocational agriculture. The discontinuance of the program will mean the end of the Future Farmers of America chapter at the high school. The vocational agriculture program will be replaced by an expanded industrial arts program, which will include a stronger metal shop, general shop, auto mechanics and electricity. A new instructor will be employed to teach these courses.
City Council will grant a franchise to the J & J Antenna Rental Service for erecting TV transmission lines in a specific area in Cloverdale. The area which there service will cover is bounded on the north by Alter Street, on the east by Clark Avenue, on the south by Brookside Drive and on the west by Highway 101. Under the terms of the franchise, the company will pay to the city after the five years that the franchise has been in effect, two percent of its gross annual receipts.
June 6, 1984 – 36 years ago
A partial list of businesses advertising in the Reveille Business Directory:
- E-C Knits, Hot Springs Road
- Lorraine”s Florist, S. Cloverdale Blvd.
- Montgomery Ward, N. Cloverdale Blvd.
- Walker Shoes, E. First Street
School Menu for June 13
Beet Salad, Macaroni & Cheese, Spinach, Stewed Prunes
