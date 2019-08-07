The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
July 31, 1909 – 110 years ago
At the temperance election held in a number of precincts in Mendocino County last Tuesday, the Ukiah Times gives the results as follows: Mendocino City went dry by 27 majority; Caspar dry by 32 majority; Noyo dry by 28 majority; Cleone, tie; Jackson, Long Valley and Cottoneva went wet.
July 31, 1969 – 50 years ago
Descendants of the late Alexander and Anna Caughey, pioneer settlers in the Cloverdale area, gathered in the Cloverdale City Park for a family reunion. Approximately 70 relatives were in attendance, some in groups of three generations.
Noted landscape painter Francis McComas called the wild area of Point Lobos State Reserve the “greatest meeting of land and water in the world.” Most who visit Point Lobos agree with his description of this unique outdoor museum where large flocks of cormorants, pelicans, gulls and Steller’s sea lions provide enjoyment to visitors. It is an area of great diversity of habitat; grassland, brushland, forest, rugged seashore and offshore islands. Covering 1,250 acres, Point Lobos is located in Monterey County on the south shore of Carmel Bay. Vantage points all along the six-mile long jagged shoreline allow the visitor to see the California sea otter and sea lions. The Steller sea lion is predominant on the rocks and can be seen swimming close to shore. Three of the most interesting offshore formations are Sea Lion Point, Bird Island, a sanctuary for thousands of shore and water birds, and Pinnacle where the Pacific sends its waves crashing spectacularly onto the rocks.
August 3, 1994 – 25 years ago
Development plan applications for the proposed Furber Ranch Plaza Shopping Center have been submitted to the Cloverdale City Planning Commission. A study session was held to familiarize city officials and citizens with the project. Suggestions made at the study sessions prompted some changes. Changes included better pedestrian circulation in the parking lot, more landscaping for the interior of the parking lot. The shopping center is planned for the southern end of Cloverdale. Ray’s Food Place has committed to anchor the development with a 43,000-square-foot grocery store. In addition plans call for a 19,000-square-foot drug store; 17,097 and 6,400-square-foot retail outlets; 3,600 square feet of multi-purpose retail and two fast food restaurants of 4,700 and 2,600 square feet; and a 5,936-square-foot day care space. There will be 570 parking spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.