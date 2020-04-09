The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
April 10, 1909 – 111 years ago
Notes from Tuesday’s meeting of the Town Trustees:
• The valuation of property in the town of Cloverdale increased 65% in six years. The tax rate for the general fund has decreased 25¢ on $100 by reason of the town furnishing its own water for municipal purposes.
• The Street Commissioner replaced a rotten sewer box at the northwest corner of Washington and First Streets. Most of the low places and chuck-holes on the streets throughout the town have been filled with gravel. The business section of town was swept twice and the sweepings hauled away.
• The matter of more water meters was taken up and discussed. A Buffalo Meter was presented for inspection. They are offered at $7 each in quantities - $1 cheaper than the meter now in use. 60 ¾ inch Buffalo Meters will be ordered.
April 9, 1959 – 61 years ago
Cloverdale is one of a number of northern California towns mentioned as a possible site for an airport. Federal Aviation Agency in Washington has recommended more than $200,000,000 in development for California airports between now and 1962. The recommendations were made in a revised National Airport Plan. In most cases the recommendations call for extended runways and expansion of taxiways, auto parking areas and terminal buildings.
Dr. Wilhem Schmiedeskamp, owner of a construction firm in West Berlin, recently spent a weekend in Cloverdale with old friends. Dr. Schmiedeskamp is touring the United States with nine other construction engineers studying the planning and construction of highways and underground systems for public utilities. Dr. Schmiedeskamp mentioned during a radio interview in Chicago, “One of the things you in America take for granted in your everyday life is your American kitchen.”
April 11, 1984 – 36 years ago
Local developer, Tom Dean, was given the go ahead by the Planning Commission for yet another aesthetic improvement for Cloverdale. This time for a renovation of the often controversial Friend’s Tavern and Fiesta Bar located on Cloverdale Boulevard. The proposed facelift on the existing building would result in a new flower shop and a wine tasting facility for Cordtz Brothers Cellars. The renovated building would complement the other shops currently in the process of construction at the corner of Third Street and Cloverdale Boulevard.
