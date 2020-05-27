May 29, 1909 – 111 years ago
Circulars have been sent out to all the landowners along the banks of the Russian River on either side from the Alexander Bridge to Wiedersheim’s adjoining Asti Colony. The circulars notified the owners that it is proposed to form a “storm water district” for the purpose of improving the riverbed and controlling the waters of the river.
The color of red grapes is derived from a compound of tannin present in green grapes of all varieties, and by the action of the oxygen in the air. When solid matter from unripe grapes of any kind is artificially oxidized, as may be done by heating them under pressure with muriatic acid, an intense wine red color is produced. The coloration seems to depend on the combined action of air, light and heat. The change takes place naturally on the vine with oxygen seemingly being conveyed to the grape from the air by a specific ferment. Such ferments are often the agents of coloration in vegetable substances, as when the cut surface of an apple or potato becomes stained on exposure to the air. Grapes that are white when ripe, and lack the ferment, do not turn red when ripening although they contain the color-producing compound of tannin.
May 28, 1959 – 61 years ago
The president of Four Monks Wine Vinegar Company announced completion of new processing facilities at the company’s branch premises at Geyserville, making Four Monks the nation’s largest wine vinegar producing company. Established at a total invested capital cost of over $150,000, the Geyserville operations increases Four Monks annual capacity by approximately 500,000 gallons for a total output maximum of nearly one million gallons. The new installation at Geyserville features the latest advancements in wine vinegar producing equipment, chiefly the celebrated aerazone wine vinegar generator imported from Germany. Space is provided for the erection of a fully automatic high speed bottling line to take care of the company’s increasing requirements for packaged goods. Consumption of wine vinegar today in the United States is estimated to be at an all time high. Four Monks is the oldest wine vinegar house in the nation. It was established 26 years and has been in constant operation every since.
Cloverdale High School band and mixed chorus will give the annual spring concert Wednesday. The band will play about 12 selections. Among the numbers will be one of John Philip Sousa’s standard marches.
May 36, 1984 – 25 years ago
A wild horse and burro sale was held at the Redwood Empire Fair Ground as part of the Bureau of Land Management’s Adopt-a-Horse Program. Thirty-six horses and 30 burros, plus many un-weaned foals found new homes with loving “foster families.” Admiring spectators watched as prospective adopters picked out their animals. An adopter may take home as many as four animals per year. The price is $125 for a wild horse and $75 for a burro, un-weaned foals for free. Most adopters use their animals as pets, but some burros are trained as pack animals for hunting and camping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.