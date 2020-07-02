July 3, 1909 – 110 years ago
In his address, before the grape and wine men in San Francisco, Mr. Sbarboro (Italian Swiss Colony) certainly hit the nail on the head when he referred to the high prices charged for wine at hotels and restaurants. According to Sbarboro, “Some of the hotels, which furnish a good meal for 50 cents, charge 50 cents for a pint and $1 for a quart bottle of wine. This is so absurd that even regular wine drinkers refuse to use this healthy beverage at such prices. If hotels and restaurants, who charge 50 cents or over for a meal, would serve a glass of wine as they do a cup of coffee or tea, it would do a great deal toward popularizing the use of wine with meals.”
Tonight the Columbia Park Boys’ Club will delight theatre-goers at Humbert’s Opera House. Tonight they are going to give you a genuine vaudeville show that is guaranteed to shake your sides with laugher.
July 2, 1959 – 61 years ago
Initial steps toward the development of the Pacific Coast’s first national seashore will be taken at Point Reyes by the National Park Service. There is no doubt a national seashore so convenient to the hundreds of thousands of people in this portion of California will be inviting.
A 100 percent increase in membership in the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce as of Tuesday, was reported today. When the membership drive began there were 44 members on the roll. The membership drive chairman reported a new total of 89 as of the end of June.
July 4, 1984 – 36 years ago
Trivia found throughout the Reveille:
Pantomime was a popular form of entertainment during the Roman Empire. The actors wore masks with three compartments. Each compartment had a different face.
The female pigeon cannot lay eggs if she is alone. If no other pigeon is available her own reflection in a mirror will suffice.
The ancients are believed to have washed themselves with ashes and water, which was followed by an application of oil or grease to relieve the irritation caused by ashes.
Ad: Cordtz Brother’s Cellars announces the opening of their new tasting room at 210 Cloverdale Blvd. Join us and taste the flavor of the past. Wine Tasting Center, Olde Downtown Cloverdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.