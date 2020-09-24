September 25, 1909 – 111 years ago
Music the Most Social of the Arts: Music is as common and beautiful as light and air. In the opinion of M. Camille Bellaigue, music is the most social and sociological of the arts. It has always appealed the most strongly to apostles of the people who make social regeneration the object and hope of their lives. He says, “People are by nature musicians. Music exists for the people, not the public, and the decadence of music means the triumph of materialism and the lost of social faith. When it is understood that music is a fundamental part of ordinary life, and is not something added on to it, anyone who is described as musical will be in nine cases out of ten, be not a performer, but a listener. A great future is before future the musical profession, if they will but minister to the millions. The most intellectual and the most emotional, the most universal and the most personal of the arts; music is, indeed, the most potent of all consolations for the troubles of workaday existence.”
September 24, 1959 – 61 years ago
Highway committees of three area Chambers of Commerce, at a meeting in Cloverdale, agreed to press for speedy construction of a freeway from Lytton to the Mendocino County line as soon as the route has been determined. The best procedure to follow to expedite the freeway construction is, to first proceed with all possible dispatch for an agreement on the final location of the highway. Second, after the commission has been informed of the route recommended by the engineers, the highway committees of the three chambers should petition the commission in Sacramento for a quick action in allocation of available funds, and emphasize the traffic hazards of the present road.
Lampson Chevrolet Sales Ad: On October 2 for the first time in Chevrolet’s 49-year history you will be able to walk into your dealer’s showroom and see two totally different kinds of cars. One is the conventional 1960 Chevrolet, brand new in appearance and more beautifully refined and luxurious than you can image. The other is unlike any car we or anybody else ever built – the revolutionary Corvair with the engine in the rear where it belongs in a compact car.
September 26, 1984 – 35 years ago
For centuries lumber mills have been the bread and butter for the north coast, making it the number one industry and employment arena for hundreds of people. Waste wood was generated and for many years it was burned in teepee burners. Up until ten years ago the Cloverdale landscape was dotted with numerous burners issuing forth billowing smoke. In early 1970s the state decided to put a stop to the burners due to pollution. Subsequently, sawmills turned to landfills to dispose of their wood waste. Although less polluting, the landfills posed another problem, possible leachate poisoning of groundwater and underground springs. In Cloverdale there have been several landfills. How the landfills affect the surrounding areas is not known exactly, except the leachate does occur and levels of toxins are found. Since landfills are still a fairly innovative waste disposal system for sawmills, testing is routine and leachate is dealt with as it arises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.