November 27, 1909 – 111 years ago
A wild man is said to have taken up his habitat in the mountains near Hopland. Although a posse has been after him several times, so far he has eluded capture. A cave at Squaw Rock, where he is said to live, is reported to contain a great deal of plunder, which he has taken from different farm houses near by. He is described as being an Italian about 35 years of age with whiskers all over his face and his hair hangs down his back about seven inches. It is said that at the cave there are several passageways leading in different directions, and in all probability plunder is scattered throughout these.
From the column “Science and Inventions”: A London scientific journal that analyzed samples of snow taken from the roof of its building found that week-day snows contained about five times the impurities of those gathered on Sundays.
November 26, 1959 – 61 years ago
From the column “Clerk’s Corner”:
- While tooling down the freeway yesterday I spied a wonderful bumper sticker in large red and white letters. It proclaimed, “ONLY VOLUNTEERS CAN GO TO HEAVEN”. After we finished laughing, I told my better half that this was surely a topic for the Clerks’ Corner. I hope you think on the subject. I do believe volunteers get into heaven for they are always the type of people constantly called upon to serve their fellow man with smiles and good cheer. Hurrah for the volunteers of Cloverdale, and bless you one and all.
- Do you know we are surely growing? Cloverdale now has 2,377 registered voters. I can remember when it was around the 1,800 mark, so little by little we are getting larger.
November 28, 1984 – 36 years ago
The California Highway Commission adopted a freeway route for the relocation of 17.4 miles of U.S. 101 (Redwood Highway) in Sonoma County between Lytton and the Mendocino County line. The adopted route bypasses Geyserville and Asti on the west, swings to the east around Cloverdale, and rejoins the existing highway about a mile south of the Mendocino County line. It follows some sections of the existing highway, but eliminates loops and curves. The route adopted was recommended by the State Highway Engineer. The commission took note of a letter from the Geyserville Chamber reporting the existence of a cemetery along the proposed route, but was informed that no official record of such a cemetery could be found. The Division of Highways will make suitable provision for any graves which might be found. Initial construction is planned on a four-lane basis. Cost of the ultimate six-lane freeway is estimated at approximately $16,400,000, including rights of way. Start of construction will depend on the availability of future state highway funds.
