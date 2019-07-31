The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
July 24, 1909 – 110 years ago
At an early hour Sunday morning, Cloverdale had a fire entailing the heaviest monetary loss of any in the history of the town. The Citrus Fair Pavilion, John June’s Orange City Hotel, Orange City Livery Stables, a cottage at the rear facing on Main Street, G. M Grant’s blacksmithing establishment on the corner of First and West streets, R. L Cameron’s residence on West Street, were totally destroyed. The fire started in Grant’s blacksmith shop. Occupants of the Orange City Hotel and others in the neighborhood were aroused and firemen and citizens generally hurried to the scene and water was turned on the blaze. The flimsy wooden buildings, dry as tinder, became in a short time a mass of flames fueled by a strong wind from the north. The flames were carried to the Citrus Fair Pavilion and that structure ignited, and next the Orange City Hotel and livery stables, followed by the residence R. L. Cameron, all became prey to the fire demon. The total loss was over $30,000.
July 24, 1969 – 50 years ago
If America hired people for the job, it would take the largest sort of army to keep our country free of litter. But there’s no need to hire anyone. It’s a job we can do for ourselves, all of us: Every family that spreads a picnic lunch, every boatman who cruises the lakes and waterways and every motorist who uses our roads and highways. It is the pleasure of the U. S. Brewers Association each year to give its fullest support to the Keep American Beautiful Campaign. Remember, every litter bit hurts. This is our land and let’s treat it right.
July 27, 1994 – 25 years ago
Memoriam to the Cloverdale dump: The Cloverdale dump died a slow death. It is closed permanently. There was a petition presented to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors last week and Supervisor Art Ruonavaara promised to put it on the agenda to read off the names. Somehow, he must have changed his mind and left it off; he no doubt filed the petition in file 13. Supervisor Ruonavaara also stated that there were a number of people that signed it from out of town. These people happen to own property here! We are sure that they would not have signed it otherwise. As we said before, Cloverdale is a forgotten town, and will be until the people make the supervisors aware that we won’t let it be that way.
