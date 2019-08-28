The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
August 28, 1909 – 110 years ago
From the “Women’s Interest Page”: To be a lady means, rightly, to be a gentlewoman who shows by her every word and action a sweet and gentle dignity with a gracious charm of manner. A woman whose heart is pure and true, who is tender toward all suffering, who sympathizes with those in trouble, and is ever ready to give that which costs her some effort and self-denial. A lady thinks no work derogatory, and no one is deemed too low to receive courtesy and kindness. She is pure and good in every detail of life, a true friend and a “ministering angel” in sorrow and sickness.
The Us Navy will not permit midshipmen to marry, even if they find wives who can support them.
August 21, 1969 – 50 years ago
Commentary: Population warnings are being shouted with rising intensity, which isn’t surprising, since this is the world’s most vexing problem. Our population is more than 200 million already. We are told that within 50 years there will be 400 million of us and that by the end of this century our urban population will double. Unless we drastically accelerate the cleanup process of air and water, preserve what wilderness is left, protect the environment, it is not difficult to envision a bleak situation by the end of the century.
August 24, 1994 – 25 years ago
A report from the Cloverdale River Park Committee to be heard by the city council will propose development of a first phase of a passive park for the city-owned riverfront property off of First Street. The committee’s plan will offer picnic sites and sightseeing opportunities for pedestrians or bicyclists. A linear strip of land along the access road from First Street in the city ’s well-field property would be improved and four picnic tables and benches, trashcans, a bike rack and sign would be installed as well as security light and a portable toilet. The strip of land is located on the river side of the road. The council has designated $2,500 in the current budget and the committee to date, has raised more than $2,000, mostly in small donations, to be used for the riverfront park. The committee hopes to raise another $3,000 over the next six months. The majority of Phase I improvements can be completed without the use of city funds by relying on volunteer donations and labor. The picnic tables and bench are to be donated by service organizations and local merchants.
