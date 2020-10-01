October 2, 1909 – 111 years ago
According to the Oakland Enquirer a recent estimate, based upon the school census, gives California 2,000,000 people. It is estimated that under a rational system of agriculture the entire population of the state could be supported in the San Joaquin Valley alone. It is thought that the state could easily support 20,000,000 people and not be taxed to its utmost capacity.
From “Household Talks”: An improvement has been recently made in the construction of clothes props, which all women who take an active part in the laundry routine will appreciate. It would seem that the old-style prop had been in service so long that there could be no improvement. But a well known shortcoming of the old wooden pole is that in a wind it is soon dislodged, and falls over to drag back and forth over the dirty surface The new pole is supplied with a double hook which prevents the pole from leaving its place under the rope.
October 1, 1959 – 61 years ago
The Cloverdale Reveille begins its 81st year of continuous publication with this edition. It is the only newspaper in Sonoma County, weekly or daily, that has kept the same name throughout its history. The first Reveille plant was on the site of the present Scandia Coffee Shop on the west side of West Street near Second. For many years it was located at 108 North West Street. In 1956 the Reveille moved to its present location at 112 West First Street, formerly occupied by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company.
An instrumental music class will be held at the Washington School under an agreement reached by the elementary school board and a group of parents. With split sessions in the elementary school, instrumental music had to be dropped. A group of parents asked the school board for use of the school and the instruments. The parents of the children will pay the instructor.
October 3, 1984 – 36 years ago
Wineries have been popping up like autumn mushrooms in the Redwood Empire north of San Francisco, and now there’s a free folder listing 140 of them which welcome visitors. Sonoma and Napa Counties have 113 between them and 19 in Mendocino County; the rest in Lake and Marin Counties. Winery visiting is a popular weekend sport, and the hospitable vintners offer a sniff and a sip in hopes the samplers will become boosters for their particular label.
