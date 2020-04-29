The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
April 17, 1909 – 111 years ago
Sheep men of Cloverdale will probably pay about 7 cents a head for sheep shearing. The lamb crop is expected to be good this year. This year wool should go for 18 to 19 cents per pound.
April 16, 1959 – 61 years ago
Two permits for new buildings costing $31,000 were issued in March. A permit for a new home had an estimated cost $15,500 with a permit fee of $51. A new drive-in restaurant is to be built on North West Street at an estimated cost of $15,500. The permit fee was $48.
Through the generosity of Mrs. Elsie Shelford, the Cloverdale Riding Club will have the use of several acres of the Shelford property, on the north side of River Road, adjoining the levee, for their club activities. The grounds are known as the Lee Shelford Memorial Park in honor of Mrs. Shelford’s late husband. The Riding Club started work on the property in preparation for Cloverdale’s first horse show to be held April 26.
April 18, 1984 – 36 years ago
The Cloverdale City Council meeting of April 2 erupted into confusion and consequently the audience and the council were left unsatisfied. As a result of this confusion the council meeting of April 16 (the shortest meeting in months), the council discussed the possibility of enforcing parliamentary procedure to maintain a responsible and orderly council decorum. The council decided to discuss the issue in more detail at the next meeting.
The Cloverdale Hospital recently purchased a brand new ambulance to service the emergency needs of the community. The ambulance is more modern than the previous one. It has a more advanced suction unit, and provides a more comfortable ride for the patient.
