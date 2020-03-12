The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
March 13, 1909 – 111 years ago
The experiments in making flooring out of tan oak and madrone at the Union Lumber Company’s planning mill are most satisfactory. The flooring is three inches wide. It is planed on both sides, the finished side being polished as well as planed as it passes through the planer. At the same time holes are bored along the edges at an equal distance apart for nailing. While most of the flooring is not very long, the ends are matched so perfectly when put together the joints are hardly visible. There is no doubt there will be a big demand for this grade of lumber.
March 5, 1970– 50 years ago
The Reveille’s Birthday, our 92nd year! Members of the Cloverdale High Spanish Club will be participating in a door-to-door drive to sell subscriptions to the Cloverdale Reveille. Club members will receive a certain percentage of the money made from these subscriptions. All proceeds will go toward the “Alianza’s” trip to Mexico, which has been postponed until next Christmas because of lack of funds and sponsorship.
March 8, 1995 – 25 years ago
Jim Seller, owner of Humboldt Petroleum, Inc. of Eureka, appeared before the Cloverdale Planning Commission applying for a special use permit to construct a Shell service station and mini-market on property located at 1217 S. Cloverdale Blvd. The applicant also asked for a variance from the 15-foot height standard of the city’s sign ordinance to allow a freestanding sign 32 feet in height. The variance was denied and the use permit was continued to allow Seller and his architect to return April 5 with an alternate roof design for the proposed 1700 square foot building. The station will have three pump islands covered by a 48 x 98 canopy on the 60 acre site which is located directly across from the South Cloverdale Boulevard off-ramp from Highway 101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.