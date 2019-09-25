The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
September 25, 1909 – 110 years ago
Music the Most Social of the Arts: Music is as common and beautiful as light and air. In the opinion of M. Camille Bellaigue, music is the most social and sociological of the arts. It has always appealed the most strongly to apostles of the people who make social regeneration the object and hope of their lives.
September 18, 1969 – 50 years ago
In the high desert country on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada at the 8,374 foot level, there is a town which had a reputation for bad men, a reputation that carried far and wide into the booming gold and silver strike settlements of the West. The bad men of Bodie are gone as are the 10,000 persons who once inhabited this town. Bodie had the wildest main street of any mining camp, the wickedest men and the worst climate. It is a true ghost town, one that has escaped all the commercialism of many ghost towns throughout the west. Disastrous fires swept the wooden buildings in 1892 and 1932 leaving only about 75 of the buildings which once crowed each other for space along a mile long Main Street. Bodie was always hustling, bustling, wild with miners, painted ladies and entrepreneurs. Ore and lumber wagons shuttled back and forth and the Bodie and Benton Railroad was built to carry out the fabulous ore. The wealth is still there in the earth under Bodie Bluff, perhaps as much as $100 million, but can’t be mined profitably at the current gold rate. Maybe the specters of long departed miners, gunmen and the ladies of the evening are waiting for Bodie to boom again.
September 21, 1994 – 25 years ago
Ad: The 4th Annual Great Russian River Cleanup & Float. One weekend a month through September. Volunteers are needed for some good clean fun. We’ll be cleaning up trash while enjoying a float down the Russian River from Redwood Valley to Asti. This is, of the very least, a chance to make an impact on one of the finest stretches of the river and have excellent fun doing it. So come and make a day at the Great Russian River Cleanup and float somewhere down the crazy river. Participant’s Party is October 1 – includes skydiving, pig feed and live music. Invitation only.
