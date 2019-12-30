Each year at this time, we traditionally take stock of what we have learned and try to identify what we can do better. I am always open to a better me, but am more likely to eat more salads and walk than to hire a personal trainer or embark on a super strict diet. If such an edict comes from my doctor, that is another story. For now, my annual goals list is composed of what I think are realistic, achievable undertakings designed to bring about some measure of improvement to the physical and inner me.
When it comes to health, circumstance and a poor choice as a young adult presented me with a good lesson for which set a goal I’ve maintained now for decades. The lesson took the form of a dental cleaning I endured after skipping regular check-ups for two years. As a person sensitive to mouth pain, that experience awakened me to the value of regular check-ups. Since then, I have been rewarded with only comfortable cleanings.
Regular visits to a primary care provider over the years have also paid off. The few serious health complications I have encountered were caught early. This greatly reduced my emotional and physical trauma. Reward? Quickly getting back to enjoying a full life.
Your body and family history are unique, but many patients can tell you that early detection of heart conditions, or even cancer, spared them unnecessary hardship. Sometimes, it is an undiagnosed condition from childhood that causes disruption to the life of an otherwise healthy young person. Chronic, seemingly minor and manageable health issues, such as asthma, can flare up or disrupt other systems within the body.
Known family risk factors don’t provide a complete picture of your specific health risks. Self-diagnosing based on the experiences of your parents and grandparents can be deceiving because many seemingly minor symptoms can be early warning signs of serious health matters. Inability to regularly achieve restful sleep, breathlessness after light or normal exertion, unexplained weight loss/gain, sexual dysfunction, chronic fatigue or persistent feelings of anxiousness, light-headedness or coughing may have relatively basic solutions. They should be checked by a health care provider because they can also be early signs of serious conditions including heart disease or certain cancers.
Age, ongoing chronic health conditions (diabetes or pulmonary disease, for example) and unhealthy lifestyle choices (often smoking or poor nutrition) increase your risk. For “5 Overlooked Symptoms that may signal heart trouble” visit harvard.health.edu, and the American Heart Association website heart.org lists “Heart Attack and Stroke Symptoms.”
You have a lot of important reasons to make health your priority at any age. For parents, regular attendance at work and avoidance of health setbacks is extremely important to the well-being of your entire family. Health insurance coverage costs are challenging but primary care community health centers connect eligible patients with affordable coverage and services.
You can squeeze health care appointments into your busy schedule by finding a provider near you with convenient appointment schedules. No symptoms? Get a baseline on your current health status to make it easier for your healthcare provider to diagnose any future problems. Finally, make sure you understand your physician’s advice and follow it. Give yourself a healthier new year.
Paula Wrenn is the Board Chair for Alexander Valley Healthcare located in Cloverdale, the only primary care provider between Healdsburg and Ukiah.
