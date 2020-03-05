Luther Burbank once wrote that Sonoma County was, “the chosen place of all earth as far as nature is concerned.” He expanded our choice of plants, fruits and flowers because the growing conditions were so conducive to producing voluminous crops. If you enjoyed San Francisco humor and gossip columnist Herb Caen, you may also recall when he described heaven as “a place that is said to resemble Sonoma in the spring.” High praise, well deserved.
For many, however, enjoyment of Sonoma County’s natural beauty comes at a price. Various allergens, including molds, are found in the air throughout the year, but the most prolific offenders are grasses, plants and trees during the warm months. Yes, you may be paying the price for Burbank’s success. Your little piece of “better than heaven” may cause you to suffer nasal drainage, itchy, watery eyes and other discomforts unless you can comfortably suppress the symptoms.
Allergic reactions are triggered when excessive amounts of allergens cause a response from our immune system. Fortunately, many people only experience mild allergy responses when the level of allergens in the air is extremely high, or when dust and pollen are swept up in the wind. They may sneeze or sniffle for a day or two and return to normal once the conditions fall back within their range of tolerance.
Take pity on the itchy-eyed mouth-breathers and Rudolph-nosed citizens who endure torturous bouts of sneezing and related symptoms. The luckier ones manage to find at least a partial solution with the help of their physician or pharmacist. Caution is called for when choosing allergy medications because sufferers may also be sensitive to them or they may be incompatible with a health condition or another required medication. Extreme cases may be well-served with a referral to a specialist.
There are some practical lifestyle tips that may help ease your suffering during the worst days:
• Look at what grows near your home. In my case, oak trees in my Santa Rosa yard were a cause of misery that ended when I relocated to Cloverdale and no longer had oak trees nearby. There may be something easy to remove from your garden that is causing you a problem.
• A regular housekeeping routine can keep dust and pollen from outside under control indoors.
• Delegate brushing pets (outdoors) and mowing the lawn.
• Evaluate ventilation options and use of an air purifier, especially where you sleep.
• Aside from nasal remedies for a stuffy nose (some can be habit-forming) there are natural solutions that keep the nasal lining moist and the passages clear to some extent, which is more practical during the day than a full nasal rinse.
• If you have a fever, you may have a sinus infection. Don’t ignore it; call your healthcare provider.
• Drink plenty of water to flush your system and avoid dehydration.
Those with moderate to severe allergies often complain of feeling foggy-headed and tired, either from the ailment or the medication. Sufferers may not sleep well. Lethargy from the allergy or medication can have a dramatic effect on lifestyle, well-being and healthy activity, so don’t ignore it.
For more information, complementary and integrative health options are discussed at nccih.nih.gov (National Institutes of Health) and mayoclinic.org offers practical suggestions.
Paula Wrenn is the Board Chair for Alexander Valley Healthcare located in Cloverdale, the only primary care provider between Healdsburg and Ukiah.
