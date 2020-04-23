During normal times, we all experience episodic or ongoing stress. Our sources of stress are many – an intense job or job search, bills to pay, our children, adult relationships and much more. It cannot be overlooked that young people and even young children are not immune to stress. The coronavirus pandemic and sheltering in place has added several layers of potential stress exposure for the average person. Note also that children in the household are likely to pick up on adult stress.
April is National Stress Awareness Month and it couldn’t come at a better time. Within a week of imposed quarantines and school closures, many families began to feel some stress beyond keeping their families virus-free. The emergency measures, shortages, financial matters, mobility restrictions and all-round inconvenience challenge one’s best efforts to keep the family on even footing. Employment, access to food and vital supplies, childcare and keeping the family happy in close spaces test family members of all ages.
Despite our hopes the virus health threat will soon be behind us, it is reasonable to expect it may linger or wax and wane several times before we can safely resume all normal activity. Extreme or prolonged stress can lead to serious physical consequences. The website stress.org lists fifty common symptoms of stress you might want to check out to see if any have appeared in your household since the quarantine. There are numerous common steps to reducing stress on your own, including:
• Exercise, meditation, reducing intake of caffeine, journaling are but a few practices that some find helpful.
• Research online resources for supplies and information you need. Clever ways to engage the children in a fun activity abound on parent websites. I know one clever mom who moved her children’s home classroom to a tent in the backyard.
• Stay in contact with a friend or family member in similar circumstances so you can vent frustrations, exchange ideas and share a laugh.
• Be vigilant about your state of mind and that of family members. Call your primary care health provider to address signs of overwhelm, depression or stress. If you do not have a healthcare provider, contact Alexander Valley Healthcare at 894-4229.
Integrated Behavioral Health services help members of the community deal with issues such as addiction, depression, anxiety and stress. On the center’s website (alexandervalleyhealthcare.org) you will find information about dealing with stress and updates on coronavirus. Additionally, information about the sliding scale for healthcare services and other programs could be useful to you if you are experiencing income loss, lack of healthcare insurance or other financial concerns.
Above all, remember you are not alone in this effort to curb coronavirus. Commitment to the guidelines will help keep you, your neighbors and our community safe from catastrophe.
Paula Wrenn is the Board Chair for Alexander Valley Healthcare located in Cloverdale, the only primary care provider between Healdsburg and Ukiah.
