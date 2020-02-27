After 25 years of ownership, the Hanchett family in 2013 sought a buyer for its newspaper, the Cloverdale Reveille. The family had owned the paper since 1988 and it was led by matriarch Bonny (B.J.) Hanchett for most of those years until her death in 2008. (Her husband, Ross, died in 1986.) Her son, Val, asked the owners of The Healdsburg Tribune, Windsor Times and west county’s Sonoma West Times & News if they would consider taking over ownership of the Reveille. Representing his sisters Roberta and Kathryn and his wife, Neena, Val wanted to keep the Reveille under a local family’s ownership, as he set to retire and be a happy grandfather.
So, on July 1, 2013 the Cloverdale Reveille was bought by Sonoma West Publishers, owned by husband and wife, Rollie Atkinson and Sarah Bradbury, of Healdsburg. The Reveille was not the first newspaper that Sonoma West Publishers sustained under local ownership in an industry that has many large and absentee corporate owners. Sonoma West Publishers bought the Sebastopol Times & News and Russian River News in 1995 from a corporate owner that was set to shut them down. And, in 2000, Sonoma West Publishers bought The Healdsburg Tribune and The Windsor Times, when the previous owner Tom Reeves fell into poor health.
The Cloverdale Reveille has now been published for six-plus years under Sonoma West Publishers ownership. The paper’s current owners and staff continue to strive to honor the same news mission and community service standards also practiced by the Hanchett family.
In just the few years since the Reveille ownership changed hands, the newspaper industry has gone through a series of historical changes and challenges. (When Sonoma West Publishers took over the Reveille in 2013, there was no newspaper website.)
Over the past decade, one of every four newspapers in America has died and half of all American newspaper jobs have been lost. The traditional newspaper business model of local advertising and subscription support has been upset by the disruptive age of digital-everything and the over-reliance on the internet. It’s not just newspapers. Banking, shopping, entertainment and sharing family memories has all changed. (We cannot remember how many times Val Hanchett has said how lucky he was to retire when he did.)
The small, but mighty Reveille has survived and continues to serve Cloverdale in many essential ways. We have put a spotlight on each year’s proud graduating class from CHS. Little League and youth soccer scores and team photos have received special placement. The local garden club and historical society activities have been treated as big news. Our reporters have spent many late hours at school board and city council meetings, keeping our elected officials honest and accountable. Controversial topics were never shirked and the “bad news” has always found room next to the many celebrations, awards and positive news features about local people, places and projects.
Two years ago we launched a Direct Public Offer and acquired 147 community “owners” who invested $400,000 to support the mission of Sonoma West Publishers. The business model that was in place the last 140 years is no longer working. Thousands of hometowns that thought they would always have a newspaper to call their own, are now faced with no local news, no local sports or school coverage, and no watchdogs at city hall.
In 2013, the Hanchett and Atkinson-Bradbury families worked together to preserve local ownership for Cloverdale’s newspaper. As a new business model is now being erected and as the loss of newspapers is also threatening our democracy, it will take many more than just two families to keep this story going forward and to make some news of our own. ( … To be continued.)
