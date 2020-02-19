The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
February 20, 1909 – 111 years ago
Uncle Sam is going to use goats to clear fire breaks on reserves. Three thousand will be herded on the brush covered hills of Lassen National Forest Reserve. They will graze in each direction from the trails killing, it is estimated, a strip of brush about 300 yards wide. The space grazed out will serve as fire lines in protecting the forest covered lands lying beyond and around the chaparral areas. The experiment will be tried this spring, and if successful goats will be put up on all the national forest reserves.
February 12, 1970 – 50 years ago
A member of the Cloverdale Board of Trade in Surrey, British Columbia telephoned the Cloverdale chamber to update plans to attend the Citrus Fair. The group now totals 22 and they anticipate more joining the flight before the Friday evening departure. The group will arrive in Cloverdale in time for the parade and spend the night in Cloverdale. Preliminary plans are being made by the board of directors to entertain the Canadians, while they are here. A special viewing stand will be roped off for them at First and Cloverdale Blvd. Members of the Cloverdale High School student body council will act as hosts. Following the parade, they will be guests of the Chamber at the V.I.P. luncheon at the Veterans Memorial Building where the Theta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will prepare a smorgasbord luncheon. On Sunday the group will tour Italian Swiss Winery and attend a private cocktail hour there.
February 15, 1995 – 25 years ago
Commentary: While debating HB666 last week democrats set a trap for Republicans and they walked right into it. HB666 deals with admissibility of evidence obtained without a search warrant. During the debate a Democratic Congressman offered an amendment to the legislation that the Republican majority soundly defeated. What they voted down was a word for word reading of the 4th amendment of the U.S. Constitution dealing with unlawful Search and Seizure. This is a sad commentary on the House of Representatives whose members are woefully unfamiliar with their own Constitution, a document that is the basis for government in these United States.
