Help in isolation
EDITOR: Since the lockdown, my wife and I (both age 75) have been trying to keep ourselves isolated from the virus. We have shopped at Dahlia & Sage Community Market, at Ace Hardware, and at the Cloverdale Nursery, and all of these businesses have done everything possible to keep us safe. All of them allowed us to call in orders, to pick up purchases curbside and pay by credit card in advance . We want to thank all of the people working at these businesses for being there for us, and we urge everyone in Cloverdale to support these, and all the other businesses in Cloverdale who have kept working to support the community.
John and Ginger Kwiatkowski
Cloverdale
Egg hunt canceled
EDITOR: To be socially and community responsible, we will unfortunately have to cancel the Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt. Due to the nature of the event it will not be postponed, just cancelled.
Mike Nicholls
Cloverdale Lions Club
Cloverdale
