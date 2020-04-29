Editorial response
EDITOR: Rollie’s comments in his editorial, “Pre-existing Conditions,” are out in left field. Like many misguided politicians, Rollie sees the pandemic as an opportunity to remake American society in his own image. Such god-like hubris I haven’t seen in years.
First, Rollie asserts we shouldn’t reopen the economy until we have universal health care for all? I thought my family and I had agreed to shelter in place so that Sonoma County hospitals wouldn’t be overwhelmed.
Second, Rollie asserts we shouldn’t restart the economy until we ensure everyone receives a guaranteed living wage. I thought we all had agreed to stay indoors so that needed medical supplies and protective equipment would be available for those sickened by COVID-19.
Third, Rollie asserts we shouldn’t restart the economy until we bring American drug companies to account. I thought the innovation of companies such as Roche and Abbot Labs and the government-industry partnerships that eliminated ventilator shortages and many supply constraints would be seen as a testament to our current model of superior healthcare that the rest of the world envies.
Robert Koslowsky
Cloverdale
