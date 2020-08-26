Where do we go?
Wondering why I haven't seen any places for people to go if and when we do actually get evacuated? Maybe I'm not looking in the right place but I certainly haven't seen it. We keep getting the ' evacuation ' map but not a word as to where we evacuate too. It would be nice to know that bit of news.
Carolyn Ramos
Cloverdale
Thank you
Bob and I would like to give our sincere thanks to everyone for their kind words and expressions of love and sympathy, sent after the devastating loss of our Diane Marie. She fought hard and long and hung in as long as she could. We love and miss her so very much. Thank you.
Carolyn and Bob Ramos
Cloverdale
