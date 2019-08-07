Entrance sign accolades
EDITOR: I would like to extend my thanks to David Kelley, our city manager, and Hector Galvan, parks and landscaping lead worker, for their timely and efficient upgrading of our northern entrance sign.
Though the sign will soon be replaced, Hector's crew manicured the whole area and made the signage look beautiful. Since this signage is the first impression visitors encounter driving south into the city from 101, it was important that the sign reflect the beautiful town we have.
Too often we take this beauty for granted, but without our public works department and visionary leadership from our city manager, the city would not shine as it does. On behalf of the whole community, a heartfelt thanks. Keep up the good work.
Robert Redner
Cloverdale
