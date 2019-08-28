Thank you
EDITOR: On behalf of the family of Chuck Sibert we would like to extend a huge thank you to our family, friends and community for helping us ease the pain that we had during the time of his passing. The outpouring of love was truly amazing. We all received flowers, cards, food and so much love. We are forever grateful.
The turnout for our backyard open house was so unreal. So many people brought so much love to us that day.
While this is a tough time for our family and friends, it’s also a huge loss for our community. He was a man that loved being involved in his community, a place that he had lived for most of his life and raised his family. He loved his little hometown.
Papa will be missed forever and our hearts will always have an empty space in them, but thanks to all of the love that we received we get through this sad time.
Thank you again. The entire Sibert family loves every one of you.
Nina Sibert
Cloverdale
Revisiting fireworks
EDITOR: I was pleased to see a mention in the last news edition that the city council will form an ad hoc committee to discuss the sale and personal use of fireworks in our community. A number of residents are very concerned about the increased possibility of fire here due to climate change and the increasingly drier conditions. Since it has been nine years since this issue was discussed, now is the time to revisit it for all our sakes.
Sally C. Evans
Cloverdale
