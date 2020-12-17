Thanks are definitely in order
There are so many organizations, businesses and individuals who made our first “Santa’s Neighborhood Sleigh Ride” such a success. When you start something like this, you run the risk of forgetting to mention people, but you know who you are, and you know we could not have done it without you!
Police Chief Jason Ferguson worked with us to devise a safe route for Santa and the city helped us promote our holiday events on their “new” community newsletter.
Reuser, Inc. “lent” their 20-foot flatbed truck, Amanda Matson, Fernando Ochoa and Estaban Maldonado, who along with the chamber, Cloverdale Lion Tex Dickens, LDS missionaries and Darlene, Reuser decorated “Santa’s sleigh.” The city’s parks and landscape crew repaired and mounted Santa’s house to the truck.
Fernando drove the sleigh, while Estaban and Luis Silva spotted to ensure everybody’s safety. The “Sleigh Ride” was headed by CPD Officer Rick Rhodes in the department’s off-road vehicle, with Geoff Peters and Phil Brooks in the vintage COPE/CERT fire truck, Trevor Ambrosini’s Rockin’ A Adventure truck, motorcycle and a Cloverdale Fire District engine. Thanks to chamber board members Jenness Brewer, Amy Schaefers and her daughter, Olivia, who provided the candy canes and homemade “reindeer food.”
We had terrific volunteers who handed out candy canes and reindeer food to the kids and families (although the candy canes were a mere distraction to the kids who were far more interested in seeing and waving to Santa.) A very special thank you to Santa, who comes to Cloverdale each December, from his workshop at the North Pole. Our Lions Club helps with Santa’s logistics. Thanks to Erin Mavis, Lyle Mewes, Bonnie Wlodarczyk and Sue Headrick who supported the chamber staff on the “sleigh ride.”
The chamber also would like to thank our media partners Cloverdale Connect and the Cloverdale Reveille. Our community helped share information far and wide on social media, which helps spread the word quickly throughout our community.
As we head into 2021, the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce wishes each of you a healthy and happy start to this new year.
Neena Hanchett
Director, Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce
