Editor's note: This letter was written to Santa on Dec. 16, 2019 and was sent in to the Reveille. The writer, Cooper, wrote it at nine years old when he was in third grade.
A letter to Santa
DEAR SANTA: How have you been? How is Mrs. Claus, the elves, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder, Blitzen and Rudolph. How are the elves? I hope nobody (is) sick. At this time, you would probably be really busy getting ready for Christmas. is it cold? I hope it's not too cold. I hope that there isn't much snow.
Sorry if I'm interrupting you from your work, but if I'm on the nice list give a present so someone else. There's too many people in the world that need things. I wish you would give money to poor places, toys to the homeless kids and things that people need to survive. I hope that's not too much to ask for.
i want a book that will teach me how to speak other languages. The language I want to learn to speak the most is elvish. It's the language that the elves and reindeers speak.
i hope delivering the presents doesn't take too long. Then you can enjoy your own Christmas. When you are done with your job you should warm up by the fire with the elves and Mrs. Claus and watch some Christmas movies. Hope you have a wonderful Christmas!
Sincerely,
Cooper Llapitan
Cloverdale
