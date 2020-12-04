The missing path
When the project at the high school field was started, the path from the south entry to the high school field to the library was fenced off. I talked to city personnel and the workers at the field and was told the path would be reopened when the field was finished. It has now been finished for a couple of months but there has been no indication the path is being worked on. So I walked around the barrier and found a path where people who are used to having the path are continuing to walk there. Then I see part way down a section of the cement path has been removed and a cemented chain link fence blocking the remainder of the path is in its place.
Whomever made the decision to get rid of this path never used it. It is a main walkway for the northeast area of Cloverdale to access the library and senior center. It provides a route to the north end of town. People park in the library parking lot and use it as a starting point for taking walks. It was used every single day by many, many people. It should be a lovely walkway along a creek and now it has pieces of that orange fencing left by the workers, black plastic still stapled to sticks , leftover building material and trash all along the way.
The wooden bridge is gone and so is the charm. It would have taken so little effort and money to keep that path for the public but the people who decided to make it look like a fortress fence are very short sighted and did not make the change for the betterment of the community.
Melissa Cox
Cloverdale
