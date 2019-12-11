Holiday music concert
EDITOR: Cloverdale American Legion Post 293 is sponsoring a community holiday music concert on Saturday evening, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. The Healdsburg Community Band will be returning to perform musical selections of the holiday season. The concert will be held at the Cloverdale Veterans Memorial Building, 205 W First St. The concert is free. Donations will be collected for a “Soldier’s Cross” memorial for the Cloverdale Cemetery. Come join us to experience the sounds of the season with this wonderful band.
Sandy Kelly, Commander
American Legion Post 293
Thank You PG&E
EDITOR: My house was recently surrounded by the Kincade Fire. We were without electric service for 13 days.
I was amazed by the response from PG&E. While the stumps around us were still smoldering, PG&E had crews here surveying the damage and marking trees that had to be removed and poles that had to be replaced. Soon other crews followed. All PG&E crews worked diligently and efficiently to restore our power. I cannot thank PG&E enough for their amazing efforts.
If you think PG&E is bad now, wait until the state takes over. I don’t think you actually want the people who can’t fix your roads (in spite of some of the highest fuel taxes in the nation) in charge of our utilities. These are the same people who can’t build water storage to help us through droughts. How many state run agencies have you seen that are run responsively and efficiently?
The best part about the possibility of the state taking over PG&E you can look forward to higher rates and poorer service. Do not worry if the state runs into problems running your electric and gas facilities — they can always raise our taxes, it is an unending supply of revue.
Bill Munselle
Geyserville
