EDITOR: On Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to noon the Cloverdale History Museum is hosting a workshop, “Recycle & Compost: Doing it Right” presented by Emily Harris, waste zero specialist from Recology Sonoma Marin. The workshop is at the History Center in downtown Cloverdale, 215 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Members and the public are invited. Come find out how we can sort our waste and divert recyclables and compost away from the landfill to get as close to zero waste as possible. Learn what we can all do to help our homes, businesses, community and the world. Learn what Recology now accepts in both recycle and compost carts. Questions will be answered, along with ideas for reuse. Free recycling guide will be available that can tell you where everything and anything goes.
Drop in or register online at cloverdalehistory.org. The Workshop is free.
Elissa Morrash
Executive Director
Cloverdale History Museum
Cloverdale
Big time thank you
EDITOR: On behalf of the Cloverdale Citrus Fair and the Cloverdale Rotary Club, I would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the McConnell Auto Group and Mr. Bill Vreeland, the general manager, for their continued kindness and generosity in once again providing the VIP vehicles for this year's Citrus Fair Parade. For many years their participation has demonstrated their commitment to community service in Sonoma County, and the beautiful new cars provided for parade day add a smile to everyone's face, including the Rotarian's who drive the VIPs each year. We are all fortunate to have the McConnell's group's support.
Thank you for all you do.
Robert Redner
Cloverdale Rotary
Cloverdale
