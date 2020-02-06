Young people can register to vote
EDITOR: I read something fascinating on page 23 of the Official Voter Information Guide (Presidential Primary).
'Pre-register at 16.'
Young people who are 16 or 17 can now pre-register to vote and the registration becomes active once they turn 18 years old.
Visit: registertovote.ca.gov. Click on the 'Pre-register to Vote' button. Then when you're old enough, you're ready to vote on election day. And no matter what side of the aisle you're on, please vote.
All these young people who come out against gun violence, environmental degradation, xenophobia, racism and suppression of LGBT rights are inspiring. Let's face it, the people my age, older 'boomers,’ haven't done such a great job the last 70 years. We are the past.
These young people have given me back something I thought I had lost a long, long time ago. Hope for the future.
C. Jeff Kennedy
Cloverdale
