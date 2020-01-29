Garden club offering scholarships
EDITOR: Green Thumb Garden Club is offering two scholarships of $500 each to Cloverdale students meeting the following criteria: 1) 2.0 minimum GPA; 2) Graduating CHS student or continuing SRJC student or transferring student from SRJC to a four-year college; 3) full or part-time student (carrying 6 units or more), pursuing any major. The student must be a Cloverdale resident, and financial need is considered.
Important: The deadline to apply for these scholarships is March 1.
For current SRJC students, go to the SRJC Scholarship Office’s official website, scholarship.santarosa.edu. For Cloverdale High School students, contact the high school counseling office.
Lynn Caruso
Cloverdale
Golden eagle gathering
EDITOR: Cloverdale High School’s class of 1965 is approaching another milestone on the flight path of life — our 55th reunion. The time since our 50th reunion has flown by and it is true that life is like a roll of toilet paper in that, the less there is, the fast it goes.
Our upcoming event will pretty much be a rerun of our 50th — Saturday afternoon, June 27, at the La Hacienda in Cloverdale. The “all classes” reunion is the following day. Information and details will be forthcoming as the event date nears.
Merle Reuser
Cloverdale
