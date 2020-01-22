Special needs children's program back in action
EDITOR: The winter session of SNAP (Special Needs Activity Programs) are starting up again. Developed in collaboration with "Rotary Cares" and the city of Healdsburg, the program will run each Saturday, from Jan. 25 through March 28 at the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Programs will involve music, art, movement and low impact yoga, as well as special guest presenters. The program is open to all types of disabilities ranging in age from 5 to 25. Siblings, friends and parents are also encouraged to attend. Although there is no charge for the program, contributions are always welcome. Come join us each week for this fun and nurturing program designed to enrich and improve special needs children's lives. For further information, contact the city of Healdsburg at 707-431-3301 or log on cityofhealdsburg.org/snap.
Hope to see you there!
Robert Redner
Cloverdale Rotary
