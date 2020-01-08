Thank you from the elves
EDITOR: We want to thank the Lions Club for their annual Toy Run and all their help to make this (the Christmas Wish program) happen. Thank you to the Willo Rose family, Karma Dog Construction and the Citrus Fair. A special thanks to our merchants who allowed us to place our trees; ACE Hardware, Redwood Credit Union, Exchange Bank, Bella Moda, Asti Winery and our friends at Del Webb and United Church. Our thanks to the Kiwanis and Rotary for their generous donations. A special thanks to all the individuals who make this program happen. Thank you Cloverdale Reveille for the nice article.
Your Christmas Wish Elves
Cloverdale
Talking health care
EDITOR: Most Americans are in agreement that our healthcare system is not adequately meeting our needs, and 70% surveyed favor one that covers all our citizens. Despite spending by far more per capita than any other country, our life expectancy ranks 43rd in the world, with poor outcomes in many areas. It’s estimated that about 80 million Americans are either uninsured or underinsured, while other wealthy nations ensure coverage for all their citizens.
The best path to improving our system is unclear, and proposals include improving on the current system, adding a public option, and Medicare for all. Terry Winter, R.N., is a member of the Santa Rosa HPEACE (Healthcare Professionals for Equality and Community Empowerment), which is working to increase access to health care. He will be exploring the current state of our system, how other countries provide healthcare, and explaining as well as evaluating the current alternatives.
To hear him speak on this topic, please join us at the next meeting of Cloverdale Indivisible at the United Church on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 3 p.m. On Feb. 8, there will also be a Healthcare Forum on healthcare for all held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Odd Fellows Hall in Santa Rosa, which all are welcome to attend.
Niranjana Parthasarathi
Cloverdale
