Green Thumb Garden Club rocks
EDITOR: On behalf of the Cloverdale Historical Society, it's members and the city as a whole, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Green Thumb Garden Club for their continued nurturing of the museum's garden and grounds. All the new plantings are budding, and in no time the garden will be in full bloom and looking fabulous. It is because of their hard work that we have this treasure. I invite all of Cloverdale to visit the garden and experience the coming of spring. Thanks again to the Green Thumb Garden Club for making our museum and city beautiful.
Robert Redner
Historical Society President
Cloverdale
