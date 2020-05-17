To high school seniors
EDITOR: Congratulations on your 2020 senior high school graduation. We are sorry that it could not be done in the usual manner, at the football field, like you all had hoped. However, we know you will become better adults as a result of the coronavirus we are all experiencing.
We wish each of you success in whatever you attempt and know those of you going to college will become a credit to your new school.
Please visit us when you return home from school and tell us all of your latest accomplishments.
Again, best wishes and good luck on your graduation from Cloverdale High School. Remember, you will always be a part of the Eagle tradition and history.
Don and Neva Goodman
Cloverdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.