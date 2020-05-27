In favor of the firework ban
How can anyone in this age of fire danger not vote to ban the sale of fireworks at least for this year? Brigham and Turner will hopefully change their votes when this situation is reconsidered. All it takes is one careless person and we have a dangerous fire. Sorry Lions Club but I don't think it's worth the risk to put money in your pockets this year.
Linda Elliott
Cloverdale
Thank you, postal workers
I wish to give heartfelt thanks to the employees at our Cloverdale post office, and to the United States Postal Service, for their faithful service in the face of overwhelming odds.
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night nor plague stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.
Trump wants to ditch the USPS so it can be taken over by a private corporation and run like he’s run his own businesses and this country — straight into the ground.
No thanks. No way. No how.
Again, my appreciation to the USPS, with special kudos to our local crew.
CD Grant
Cloverdale
