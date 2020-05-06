Want to send us a letter? Click here.
Happy Mother’s Day, from Kiwanis
EDITOR: This Sunday marks the first time in the history of the Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale that we haven’t been able to celebrate Mother’s Day with the citizens of this town. It has been our tradition to sponsor an annual Mother’s Day Breakfast. We’ve served pancakes, eggs, ham and more, including giving each mother a carnation as they enter.
The money raised has been used to provide scholarships for deserving, graduating seniors at CHS.
(Just for the record, despite the fact that there is no income from the event this year, the Kiwanis have participated in other fundraising efforts, and are still giving out $8000 in scholarships to students from the Class of 2020.) But, the intent of this letter is really to say, in the only way we are allowed to do so this year, “Happy Mother’s Day” to all the wonderful women in Cloverdale who deserve to be honored by this special, once-a-year tradition! The Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale salutes each of you.
Sue Cummins
Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale
An open invitation to Cloverdale
EDITOR: On behalf of the Cloverdale Historical Society I'd like to invite interested participants to forward the thoughts and feelings that they are experiencing during this rapidly changing environment to the museum's web page or mailed to its physical address so that we may gather and chronicle this important period of history for future generations.
The Historical Society is the keeper of the city’s past as well as present, and these stories will join the many others we have at the museum to help continue to weave the fabric of our wonderful city. They will also help others in the future, if we ever have to live through anything like this again.
On another note, once we get through this and the all clear is given, I invite you all to stroll through the museum's garden. Maintained by the Green Thumb Garden Club, the site is exploding with vibrant colors and energy, reinforcing the fact that no matter what, we will all get through this together.
Robert Redner
Historical Society President
Thank you, board applicants
EDITOR: As a Cloverdale parent, I want to thank the five people who offered themselves up for consideration to fill the vacant school board position. It is heartening in these uncertain times to see so many are civic minded and generous on behalf of our students, teachers and community.
For those not selected and for those who thought about it but, for whatever reason, didn't submit their names, there will be other opportunities. Stay involved. Cloverdale is healthier and more resilient because of you. Thank you.
Joanne Parker
