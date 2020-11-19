Standardizing face coverings
As we remain in the purple tier during the surge of the pandemic, I would hope that the owners/managers of our local businesses would standardize the face coverings worn by their employees who serve the public.
I’ve seen an array of loose bandanas, plastic visors worn without masks, gaiters and other unapproved items being used which bear no utility for the safety of themselves or the customers they serve. I might remind these businesses that they serve as good examples to the community at large, and beg them to follow CDC guidelines with regard to recommended face coverings as opposed to random choices made by employees.
Melinda Shaw, BSN, RN.
Cloverdale
