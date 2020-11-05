Veterans Day in Cloverdale
EDITOR: The Cloverdale Community has always been very supportive of our local veterans. This year we will honor Veterans Day with an outdoor ceremony on Wednesday, November 11 at 11 a.m. This will be held at the Veterans Memorial Building, 205 W. First Street. Cloverdale WWII Veterans and local Veterans will be honored. The ceremony is sponsored by Cloverdale Post 293 Son’s of the American Legion. Please social distance and wear a mask.
Sandy Kelly, Commander
American Legion Post 293
Cloverdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.