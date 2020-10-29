Voters can’t let the hospital close
EDITOR: I was told by a local doctor that if this measure BB does not pass the hospital and Healdsburg Primary Care would close, we can’t let this happen.
I think the Healdsburg Hospital is very important. I have worked on all funding projects to help keep this facility fiscally viable and open. For the families that live in northern Sonoma County and especially the rural areas, this hospital can mean the difference of life and death for the vital first hour after an emergency.
The planning for Memorial Hospital to take over has been in the making for years and now thousands of patients have been without their primary care doctor and left with someone who is here temporarily from Southern California.
I have been a patient at Healdsburg Primary Care for 51 years where my four children and husband received their medical care. Why has the transition for primary care doctors been so poorly planned? This is not good, shame on whoever is in charge, the lives and healthcare of many seniors and families have been put in danger and in the middle of a pandemic. Shame, shame on you!
I am voting to keep my hospital open and hopefully to have a family care physician who will stay in Healdsburg.
Karen Tappin
Healdsburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.