Cloverdale residential water and sewer to increase
The city of Cloverdale has sent notices to some property owners about the “modest” rate hikes for water and sewer. Over three years, the “modest” residential increases amount to 103.5% for the combined increase in water and sewer rates. Under these proposed rate hikes, each household in the city will shift from paying an annual base rate of $792 to $1,612 per year. Another way to look at this is that the current cost of $66 per month will be raised to $134 per month per household to provide basic water and sewer services.
The city has created a contemptible and duplicitous manner to pass this proposed rate hike; do nothing, and your household counts as a yes vote to pass the rate increase. Therefore, choosing not to send a written protest to the city is a vote for increasing the rates. One must write a protest letter for the rate hike to vote against raising each of our water and sewer costs by $68 per month.
The disingenuous path the city provides to voice an opinion is solely to write a letter of protest, which is required to be received before the ‘hearing’ completes to have validity. Any protest of the rate increase voiced at the meeting to be held Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center will have no bearing on the outcome the city council decides. In all fairness, the city staff has chosen a simple path to generate revenue from our community, as they are aware that of the estimated 3,300 accounts, the required protests by 1,651 account holders is unlikely.
If one chooses to write a letter of protest, be certain to: 1) indicate the property address or AP number, 2) be certain each protest is signed by the property owner or tenant, 3) indicate if you are protesting the water rate increase, the sewer rate increase, or both.
Further, the city has elected to conduct this pseudo vote without the benefit of significant notice to residents. Therefore, I encourage residents to contact city hall at 707-894-2521 and voice your opinion regarding this proposed rate hike, or request more information, or a copy of the letter sent regarding the proposed rate hike.
Lastly, we must all either write a letter of protest or write bigger checks each month.
Craig Carni
Cloverdale
Rising cost of Cloverdale
Again, the cost of living in Cloverdale is going up. The recent announcement of a 75% increase in the cost of water/ sewer is concerning. Many did not read the letter that came with our last water bill. What needs to be done is that you write to the City of Cloverdale expressing that you are against this increase. If 50% of the water customers write such a letter, the city council has said they will not implement the increase. Write the letter now, before Nov. 11, mail or drop off at city hall. It must be in writing and state that you are against the increase, and include your name and service address.
Wayne Diggs
Cloverdale
Emergency services for north county
There have been several letters to the editor recently recommending a “No” vote on Measure BB, the sale of Healdsburg District Hospital to NorCal Health Connect, LLC because of restrictions that will be imposed by the Catholic health care system. As I understand it, those statements are completely true and restrictions on reproductive options as well as end of life choices will prevail. All of this I oppose.
Having noted this, I will still vote in favor as I believe that emergency services and most other health needs do not fall into those categories. The community is better served having an emergency room available in the North County than not.
And, we pay the parcel tax anyway with or without the hospital. Vote yes on BB.
Carolyn Moore
Healdsburg
