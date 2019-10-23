The holidays are coming
EDITOR: Let us be the first to wish everyone a happy holiday season.
The Theta Zeta chapter of Beta Signma Phi Sorority is inviting everyone to come and help us usher in the season with our annual Holiday Craft Show on Nov. 2.
We will again be at the Veterans Memorial Building, located at 205 First St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafters will be selling their handmade items, so bring your gift list and sit and enjoy a bite to eat and a visit with friends. We will have a light lunch, dessert and snacks available. Tickets for the popular raffle baskets will be sold and once again this is, as always, a fundraiser to benefit the community.
This year the Citrus Fair is joining us on our day and sponsoring a craft show in Warner Hall. They will have both handmade and non-handmade items for sale and will be holding a silent auction to benefit the Citrus Fair Queen Scholarship Program. You can visit both shows by walking a short distance through the gate at the back of the Vets parking lot. All free parking and entry.
What better way to usher in the holidays — so come look for that special handmade present for that someone special, or for yourself, and visit friends while having a bit to eat, all within a short walking distance.
For more information about the Sorority Holiday Craft Show, call Neva Goodman at 707-894-5617 and for Citrus Fair information, call Katie Fonsen Young, CEO at 707-894-3992.
Carolyn Ramos
Cloverdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.