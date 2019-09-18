Business praise
EDITOR: I'd just like compliment the outstanding customer service and quality of work done at Cloverdale Automotive. Jeff and Tina Tate, along with their service advisor Craig, have for the last 10 years taken care of both my modern and classic cars with the attention to detail and care usually reserved for high end exotics and luxury vehicles. The extra effort and kindness they exhibit reflects another positive picture of our great city. There involvement in community projects is well known. They are a credit to the town, and are just another example of how lucky we are to live in Cloverdale.
Robert Redner
Cloverdale
Annual holiday craft show
EDITOR: A little confusion has popped up over the joint craft shows of the Citrus Fair and the Theta Zeta Sorority Holiday Craft Show. This will be the sorority’s 23rd year and the only thing that has changed this year is that the Citrus Fair will join our date of Nov. 2.
The Cloverdale Citrus Fair asked to join us on our date and hold a craft show at Warner Hall at the fairgrounds. The Theta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigmi Phi Sorority will once again be at the Veterans Memorial Building, 205 First St. This will be two individual craft shows, but just a short walking distance from one another.
The back gate between the Veterans parking lot and the Citrus Fair will be open for easier access to both shows.
Theta Zeta will still have our ever populat basket raffle and serve a light lunch with dessert and snacks. Everything will stay the same, with the exception that the public will now have access to two different locations, two different shows, on the same day.
Hours will be the same at both shows, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We hope everyone will take advantage and visit both locations. Bring your gift list and an appetite‚ also bring your friends.
Carolyn Ramos
Cloverdale
