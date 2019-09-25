Oktoberfest is coming
EDITOR: Coming soon is an opportunity for the entire town to enjoy a fun-filled day at the town Plaza. Saturday, Oct. 5 is the annual Cloverdale Oktoberfest. The fun starts at noon and continues until 7 p.m. Food will be served from noon until 5 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale and Courtney’s Pumpkin Patch.
There are activities for everyone in the family, including lots of vendors, a silent auction at the Pumpkin Patch, bubble-fun, live music and so much more. The featured band is the Showcase Band of Sonoma. Their German music is upbeat; and they have a huge following of fans who will tell you they are worth hearing.
Bear Republic is the beer sponsor and Kelly & Young provides the wine. Kiwanis is serving the food, featuring bratwurst with caramelized onions, sauerkraut, potato salad, dessert and beverage for $12, purchased in advance at the Mail Center, Etc. The cost raises to $15 on Oct. 5. Children’s meals include hot dogs, chips and drinks for a mere $5. Come in costume, if you want and be prepared for some great family fun for all.
Sue Cummins
Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale
Cloverdale
