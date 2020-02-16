Join the library to learn how you can take back control of your space with 5 simple steps.
Erica Miranda, professional organizer and owner of Purge & Place, will demonstrate how to organizing a small closet using these steps. You will leave the event with confidence and motivation to tackle any space of your home, big or small. It's time to make the change and reap the benefits.
From 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.