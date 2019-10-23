Fall is in the air! Paint a mini pumpkin masterpiece to take home. Bring your imagination, and the library provides the rest. For teens in grades 7 to 12 only.
Space is limited, please register at the Information Desk or online at sonomalibrary.org
Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
