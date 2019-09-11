9/11 — A thoughtful memorial was held at the Cloverdale Fire Protection District on Sept. 11 to pay tribute to the many lives that were lost 18 years ago in the terror attacks at the Twin Towers in New York and at the Pentagon.
District Capt. Roger Fletcher led the department in a bell-ringing ceremony that marked the time the Towers were hit.
Fletcher explained that the bell is also rung to signify when a firefighter dies in the line of duty.
Fire district members also raised the flag to half-mast and were presented with a flag containing the names of all first responders and EMT technicians who died that day.
Following the ceremony there was the playing of taps and attendees were invited to step up to share their memories of that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.