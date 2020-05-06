Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, APRIL 27
9:42 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South East and East First streets. A male in his mid-20s and a female with blonde hair in multi-colored Ford ranger pick-up, reporting party states driver made threats to female to get into the car or he was going to run her over. Female got into cab, left heading north on Main Street.
2:34 p.m. Assist out on Theresa Drive. Reporting party reports a male subject who is not wearing a mask is refusing to get off the bus and arguing with the bus driver. Advised to contact Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
2:43 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male with a blue-striped shirt and black pants — per the reporting party, the owner of the property is unsure about a letter. Unable to locate.
3:57 p.m. Shelter-in-place violation at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports at least three people shopping without masks on.
4:27 p.m. Community oriented policing on South Foothill Boulevard. Drive-by for kid’s birthday party.
5:10 p.m. Security check on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports a group of kids playing on the play structure which was taped off by management. Kids are playing on there now and she is concerned about them not social distancing.
11:07 p.m. Disturbance on Chablis Way. Reporting party reports subject is on scene, beating on the door, requests officers. Officer reports subject contacted and left upon request.
TUESDAY, APRIL 28
6:06 a.m. Disturbance at church on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female screaming in the west side of the parking lot. Checks OK.
6:25 a.m. Shelter-in-place violation at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
6:33 a.m. Disturbance on Chablis Way. Reporting party reports subject is back at the residence and is banging on the door. Reporting party has told him to leave but he is still at the door. Moved along.
7:53 a.m. Trespassing at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male in 20s wearing black jeans, orange shirt and tan boots is sleeping on the north side of the building, a few doors from the market. Warned and advised.
10:10 a.m. Suspicious person on Chablis Way. Reporting party reports his son is sitting across the street “intimidating” him and his wife. Subject was on a public bench, agreed to move along.
10:34 a.m. Disturbance at Cloverdale Depot on Asti Road. Two adults fist fighting by south entrance, no weapons seen, two males, woman just approached to help one of them. Parties separated, mutual combat, declined prosecution.
11:44 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Chablis Way. Reporting party reports son is screaming for wife to come outside, likely on sidewalk. Reporting party states wife is sick and they are observing quarantine. Officers reports subject was screaming about money that was supposed to be transferred to get him out of town. Moved along.
8:12 p.m. Shelter-in-place violation on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports group of younger subjects loitering on Clark Avenue. Subjects are not six feet apart.
8:13 p.m. Miscellaneous service at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Caller inquiring about the howling she is hearing nightly at 8 p.m. and why this continues to occur.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
1:39 a.m. Drunk driving (location redacted). Driver is a 21-year-old female, last seen southbound on South Foothill Boulevard and then turned in an unknown direction. Driver is not from the area.
12:08 p.m. Suspicious circumstances (location redacted). A male and female wearing all black, reporting party states that the couple has been stealing from the store for the last month, requests police presence.
4:50 p.m. Shelter-in-place violation (location redacted). Subject in their mid-40s wearing a black tank top with a lot of tattoos carrying a six-inch knife on waist, camouflage hat, refuses to wear mask in store and is getting belligerent with staff.
9:22 p.m. Suspicious person (location redacted). Caller reports that a male carrying a bag just yelled at customers, left on Champlain Avenue. Unable to locate.
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
9:18 a.m. Shelter-in-place violation (location redacted). Reporting party reports someone at the gas station with no shirt or mask on. When confronted, the subject put sunglasses over their mouth. Officers advised.
9:47 a.m. Hit and run misdemeanor (location redacted). Someone broke planter box with a vehicle, has video surveillance, would like an officer to review footage.
2:40 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor (location redacted). Blue or dark colored SUV hit a gas pump and left.
3:22 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Dam Road. reporting party reports ex boyfriend is breaking stuff in her apartment, referred to Clearlake Police Department.
4:33 p.m. Neighborhood dispute (location redacted). Subject has been flipping them off, spitting on them, trying to instigate a fight.
7:05 p.m. Suspicious vehicle (location redacted). Reporting party reports a vehicle near the shed on the northwest corner, was occupied earlier today by a male subject who looked like he was under the influence of something. Reporting party also requests extra patrol during night time hours.
FRIDAY, MAY 1
12:55 p.m. Grand theft on Merlot Drive. Reporting party reports theft of MacBook from his yard.
SATURDAY, MAY 2
1:45 p.m. Shelter-in-place violation. Officer initiated activity at City Plaza. Warned and advised a group of homeless about social distancing.
4:29 p.m. Shelter-in-place violation on Grape Gables Way. Reporting party reports neighbors have about 15 people over, concerned about COVID. Warned and advised.
4:51 p.m. Assistance on North Jefferson and West Second Streets. Subject in beanie with orange earmuffs is walking into yards and talking to trees. Gone on arrival.
5:28 p.m. Shelter-in-place violation on Grape Gables way. Reporting party reports the house has a large party with people in the backyard, second call today. Warned and advised.
9:30 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. A subject at the northwest corner of the property jumped the fence on to an adjoining property and is checking the area. Unable to locate.
9:55 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Tarman Park. Reporting party reports three males just jumped him.
SUNDAY, MAY 3
8:45 a.m. Drunk in public at City Plaza. Man down in the walkway.
11:56 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. A female is harassing employees and people in cars, reporting party requests she be moved along. Subject warned and advised not to return and to wear a mask.
2:57 p.m. Municipal code violation on Toscana Circle. Reporting party had questions about his neighbor urinating in the driveway near his vehicle. Subject denied it, warned and advised.
11:18 p.m. Disturbance on Antonio Street. Reporting party reported his wife has been drinking and just hit him. Reporting party is outside and his wife is inside with their child in common, has no access to weapons. Transported to county jail.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, APRIL 27
7:29 p.m. Hazard on Geysers Road for a tree down blocking the road. Locals removed the hazard.
TUESDAY, APRIL 28
7:20 a.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue to assist a female fall victim to her bed.
7:21 a.m Medical aid on Plumeria Court for a male fall victim. Transported to Kaiser for a leg injury.
11:13 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:23 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female with a possible chest injury due to a fall.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
9:21 a.m. Medical aid on Hillside Drive for a 62-year-old female who is vomiting with possible seizures. Transported to Kaiser.
1:39 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 56-year-old female in her vehicle with anxiety.
2:21 p.m. Smoke check on Highway 128. Control burn on the road side.
7:18 p.m. Lift assist on Allen Avenue for a 74-year-old male.
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
10:06 a.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female with a ground level fall. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:23 p.m. Lift assist on Clark Street for a female with a ground level fall.
1:22 p.m. Smoke check on McCray Road. Burn pule was unattended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.